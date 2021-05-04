Blockchain technology is challenging the way real estate and stocks are bought and sold

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

What do the Queen of England, the Catholic Church, and Bill Gates have in common? Land ownership, a lot! Earlier this year, the Melinda Foundation and Bill Gates became the largest agricultural land owners in the United States, with more than 240,000 acres of land (approximately 97,000 hectares). The Catholic Church owns more than 71 million hectares, which is a land mass the size of France, but the largest non-government land owner is Queen Elizabeth II. According to the Love Money publication: “Queen Elizabeth II is by far the largest non-governmental landowner in the world, the head of the British Commonwealth and therefore the legal owner of around 2.7 billion hectares of land, according to the The New Statesman estimates. That’s as much as one sixth of the Earth’s land area. Crown Estate includes large portions of London, large tracts of agricultural land in rural Britain and more than half of the UK coastline. ”

Savills estimates that the real estate sector is worth more than $ 200 billion globally, with approximately $ 185 billion as residential property and $ 15 billion as commercial real estate. More up-to-date figures from the Associated Press last year stated that the value of real estate worldwide was nearly $ 270 trillion and was expected to grow to more than $ 330 trillion by 2023. In the UK alone, the Residential real estate is valued at $ 8.7 trillion. So it should come as no surprise that many organizations are looking at how technology, including Blockchain, could improve the efficiency of how real estate is continuously bought, sold, and managed. Much has been written about real estate tokenization, but there have been relatively few examples to date, possibly because tokenized real estate creates digital security, which is subject to the same regulatory restrictions as any publicly offered debt or equity instrument. This means that issuing digital security in multiple jurisdictions is not a straightforward process, as one would have to comply with a variety of different regulatory listing requirements.

So it was interesting to see that Binance, the world’s largest digital exchange, recently started offering tokenized stocks, that is, asset-backed securities, but it was sold as a token. Binance’s offering gives investors the ability to purchase a digital version of Tesla and Coinbase, but it did not issue a prospectus (the normal requirement), instead it issued a one-page document. This has moved Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) into action, warning Binance by stating that a prospectus should be published if the shares Binance wishes to offer are “transferable, can be traded on a crypto exchange, and are equipped with economic rights such as dividends or cash settlements. However, in defense of Binance, the German-based digital platform CM-Equity (where Binance has included its tokenized versions of Tesla and Coinbase), has already included other shares and is trading similar tokenized assets issued by FTX and Bitterex, although it seems that BaFin may be having second thoughts and is now suggesting that Binance’s tokenized shares are contravening regulations.

Bitterex itself offers access to the following shares for investors in various countries where it is not normally possible to trade such shares. So it’s easy to understand the appeal of creating tokenized stocks if the process is, in fact, legal:

Tesla ETF SPDR S&P 500 Alibaba Beyond Meat Inc Pfizer Apple BioNTech Facebook Google Netflix Amazon Bilibili

On the other hand, the demand for more trust fund-backed stablecoins will undoubtedly increase if the demand for tokenized stock trading grows, as how will investors be paid the dividends to which they are entitled? Surely not in fiat? As mentioned in previous issues of Digital Bytes, expect to see more organizations creating stablecoins in major world currencies. The creation of a digital host €, Yen, £, CHF and $ (of which there is already a number) will allow the real estate to start paying the rental income in a digital format. The ability to pay dividends on stock and property rental income in a digital format also provides the opportunity for businesses and homeowners to begin distributing to investors more frequently. Most payment platforms such as Apple, GooglePay, Mastercard, and Visa accept various cryptocurrencies, so they should have no problem accepting these new digital currencies / stablecoins, yet another example of how banks are likely to be bypassed. traditional. since payments can be processed more efficiently.

For real estate to be tokenized, the infrastructure that has always been needed is slowly being assembled. Services like digital custody, banking, regulated digital exchanges, and digital methods for receiving and paying rent are now available, and if tokenized stock trading is allowed, a precedent is also set for tokenized real estate. .