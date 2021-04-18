Blockchain-powered e-commerce platform

Compartir

Nikolay Shkilev has grown to become one of the biggest names in the Blockchain field in recent years. A recipient of multiple awards for his outstanding contributions as a consultant, he is also the owner and founder of many successful companies. The Coin Republic had an exclusive interview with Nikolay Shkilev to discuss his future projects, his recent nomination for the prestigious Blockchain Life Awards 2021, and his ambitious entry into the e-commerce industry with his blockchain-powered company “Zelwin”.

THE COIN REPUBLIC: NIKOLAY, YOUR REPUTATION PRECEDES YOU. HE IS OFTEN CONSIDERED ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL FIGURES IN THE WORLD OF BLOCKCHAIN ​​AND HAS RECEIVED MULTIPLE AWARDS FOR HIS NUMEROUS CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE INDUSTRY. TELL US ABOUT YOUR JOURNEY TO THESE STUNNING HEIGHTS. WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR BIGGEST MOTIVATION?

Nikolay: Before joining Blockchain, I had experience of owning different types of businesses for 20 years, and this was lacking in the Blockchain environment. There were many programmers, enthusiasts, but the projects did not understand how to build their business correctly, there were no real successful entrepreneurs, there was no experience on how to build their own business correctly, and this was clear to me from the beginning. So, I started helping a lot of projects, they made a lot of money, I made a lot of money and there a reputation appeared in the blockchain environment. Also, I very quickly established contacts and relationships with all the important people in this area, and this is more expensive than any money. The projects want to work with me, because they understand that I can open the doors to any place as quickly as possible, without intermediaries, and always honestly say what works and what doesn’t.

THE COIN REPUBLIC: YOU’VE OFTEN EXPRESSED CONFIDENCE BY DECLARING THAT BLOCKCHAIN ​​AND CRYPTOCURRENCY WILL ONE DAY BECOME A REVOLUTION AS BIG AS THE INTERNET. GIVE US A PICTURE OF HOW A BLOCKCHAIN-DRIVEN HUMAN SOCIETY MAY BE IN THE NEAR FUTURE.

Nikolay: I said it because I see this problem in the world. First, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, traditional business has collapsed in many countries and people have started looking for alternative sources of income. Second, the US government printed more money in 2020. which in 200 years 2021 again printed $ 1.9 trillion unsecured, despite huge external debt. A decent part of this money, like the past, ordinary people funneled into digital assets. Third, large traditional investors began to actively invest part of their investments in Bitcoin, recognizing it as digital gold.

This gave a powerful boost to the entire industry. In many countries, access to financial instruments is limited, with high inflation, high interest rates on loans, penalties, government barriers, etc. For a large number of people, digital assets are a real way out of a difficult situation. Many people liked the idea of ​​complete decentralization, that is, without dependence on any regulator, without intermediaries, without censorship and without total control. Of course, Elon Musk and TheWallStreetBets also significantly moved the market and found millions of followers.

But I also understand that the states of many countries will be against this technology, they will try to take it completely under control and they will want to control people even more rigidly. But the more they ban this technology, the more people will switch to this technology. The future is definitely heading towards blockchain.

THE COIN REPUBLIC: LET’S TALK ABOUT YOUR COMPANY, A PRIVATE BUSINESS CLUB THAT FOUNDED IN 2003. ABOUT 70 PROJECTS HAVE BEEN CREATED IN THE LAST 3 YEARS WITH A MARKET CAPITALIZATION OF NEAR $ 1.2 BILLION DOLLARS FROM THE COMPANIES THAT ARE IN THE CLUB. HOW DOES IT FEEL TO HAVE CREATED SUCH A MASSIVE ENTITY? TAKE US THROUGH THE JOURNEY THAT BEGAN IN 2003.

Nikolay: It all started in 2003 when I made my first million dollars in international logistics and bought a Bentley. It was stupid because cars cost twice as much in Russia as in Europe or America because of tariffs.

In those years, there were few Bentley owners in St. Petersburg, where I lived, and they were well-known and important people in the city and in different business industries.

I met them all and proposed to create an interest club for the elite. To my surprise, everyone supported the idea. That was how things started to unfold. Private Business Club started as a local project, but we realized that the recommendation system does not go very far in time. Despite our extensive connections, we are still limited by our circle of acquaintances. Our resident investors are constantly in need of new ideas and projects. On the contrary, projects need access to more entrepreneurs. We invite entrepreneurs from any country. We also have residents from a large number of business spheres, this includes the construction business, tourism business, real estate, IT technology, Blockchain, FMCG, e-commerce, etc.

Therefore, I invite all your reader-entrepreneurs to cooperate and welcome our Private Business Club.

THE COIN REPUBLIC: HAS MENTIONED ITS ADMIRATION FOR JEFF BEZOS AND JACK MA IN THEIR PAST INTERVIEWS, WHO ARE THE RESPECTIVE FOUNDERS OF AMAZON AND ALIBABA, TWO OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST E-COMMERCE GIANTS. RECENTLY, IT CREATED ITS OWN ZELWIN E-COMMERCE PLATFORM, WHICH IS POWERED BY BLOCKCHAIN ​​AND EVEN WORKS WITH ITS OWN CRYPTO TOKEN ZLW. ACCORDING TO YOU, HOW BIG IS ZELWIN GOING TO BE? OVER TIME, WILL IT REPLACE AMAZON AND ALIBABA?

Nikolay: We have clear goals to achieve a US $ 1 billion capitalization in the next 1-2 years, and then grow rapidly.

It is silly to fight now with Amazon and Alibaba, but this market is growing so rapidly that now the volume of trade in the world is already almost 6 trillion US dollars. If we take only a small part of this market, we will earn billions.

THE COIN REPUBLIC: ZELWIN HAS BEEN DUBBED AS “THE PEOPLE’S MARKET” AND ITS USP SEEMS TO BE ITS ATTRACTIVE REWARD PROGRAMS. NOT ONLY SELLERS GET GOOD COMMISSIONS FROM THEIR SALES, BUT EVEN BUYERS ARE REWARDED FOR THEIR PURCHASES IN THE FORM OF ZLW TOKENS. WHAT DID YOU CREATE SUCH A SYSTEM THAT REWARDS ITS BUYERS AND HOW DOES ZELWIN MANAGE TO SUPPORT IT?

Nikolay: Yes you’re right. Throughout my business, I am creating a WIN-WIN strategy for all parties, including Zelwin.com; We have created various ways to earn money for merchants and sellers. People invite Sellers from all over the world to our website and receive an appropriate commission on all their sales. It is also very profitable for sellers. Free registration, no subscription fees, commission only from actual sales. People invite buyers to our website (using a referral program in their personal account) and receive a 20% refund from them. It is profitable for buyers to use a referral link from those people, because then their refund is doubled.

In other words, we are developing a market for people. Absolutely anyone can join. Some will be able to earn a lot, others will not. But we are giving this opportunity to everyone without exception. It will be beneficial for people, for us and for sellers, all parties; And that will allow us to create a massive community!

THE COIN REPUBLIC: OUR NEXT QUESTION IS ABOUT THE BLOCKCHAIN ​​LIFE AWARDS 2021. YOU ARE ONE OF THE NOMINEES IN THE “TOP PERSON OF THE BLOCKCHAIN ​​INDUSTRY IN RUSSIA AND CIS”. HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THAT? WHAT DO YOU THINK MAY BE THE BIGGEST FACTOR THAT WILL CONTRIBUTE TO OBTAINING THE PRIZE?

Nikolay: Of course, I am pleased that I am considered one of the leading people in the field of blockchain in a territory like Russia and the CIS countries (there are about 20 countries) and where hundreds of millions of people live.

To receive this award, a large open vote has taken place over several weeks and at the time of your reply, most of the people supported me. Without the support of ordinary people, even I am powerless, which is why I was doubly pleased that literally on all social media people were not only voting for me, but actively supporting me and urging others to vote. Thank you very much to all my fans, friends, projects who decided to support me.

THE COIN REPUBLIC: FINALLY, TELL US ABOUT YOUR FUTURE PLANS. BESIDES EXPANDING YOUR CURRENT BUSINESSES, DO YOU HAVE ANY PLANS TO ENTER A NEW SPHERE OF BUSINESS?

Nikolay: Together with the Private Business Club, we have launched and are launching dozens of projects in the field of Blockchain. Many projects and our investors have already made millions of dollars.

For this reason, I invite both projects and investors to our Private Business Club. Let’s earn money together, the market now allows it! We help at all stages and I have a great team of some of the best specialists in this field. In parallel, we are now launching the Xpertual Blockchain Academy, where we will tell everything about the blockchain and trends from A to Z, and where I have invited many famous speakers.

For any question / association, you can find me on LinkedIn. In the subject line, just write “Association” and I will reply as soon as possible.

