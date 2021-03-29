Blockchain is turning out to be what was promised

Ten years ago, Bitcoin emerged as the first cryptocurrency. It brought with it the promise of solving some of the main problems posed by normal fiat currencies, such as the US dollar (USD) and the Chinese yuan (CNY), such as runaway inflation, counterfeiting, and centralization.

But despite this, it is not Bitcoin that is prepared to reshape finance as we know it, but its underlying technology known as “blockchain”. This decentralized ledger technology has gone through several iterations in the last decade, and one of the most recent ways seems set to radically change the way we interact with our money.

The era of decentralized finance

The first generation of blockchains brought incredible security, transparency, and efficiency that have yet to be matched by traditional financial technologies.

These first-generation blockchains are used to power platforms like Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC), which can transfer value across borders in just a few minutes. Another added value is that the cost is very low compared to traditional money transfer companies and they are practically inviolable.

Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) introduced the second generation of blockchain-based platforms. For the first time, they were able to host self-executing scripts known as smart contracts, which run on the blockchain and are automatically executed based on defined parameters. It was a dazzling array of blockchain-based applications, some of which offer features that replicate traditional financial infrastructure, such as investment platforms, trading applications, and open loan platforms.

Many of these decentralized applications (dApps) fit into the category of “decentralized finance (DeFi)” as they offer features that allow users to regain control of their finances and make better use of their cryptocurrencies.

But now, with the advent of Substrate – a third generation blockchain platform – DeFi will become mainstream as projects will be able to create interoperable applications that take advantage of the unique properties of individual blockchains to deliver solutions that previously simply they were not possible.

Clover is the platform that is at the epicenter of this revolution. It is built on top of Polkadot (a Substrate-based platform), which benefits from extremely high scalability and security, while allowing a certain degree of interoperability between applications that do not yet exist in the blockchain system. It is used by projects to easily build and deploy large-capacity decentralized applications that can serve virtually any purpose.

With it, the next generation of blockchain-based dApps will be deployed, potentially ushering in the era of major decentralized finance.

The power of programmable money

Although blockchain technology is the main star of the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry, cryptocurrencies are also undergoing a kind of evolution. What were once static digital assets that served a single purpose have now evolved into programmable units that have the ability to reshape the way we think about money.

Today, cryptocurrencies can be more than just stores of value or currency, and they can represent practically anything from fiat currencies to commodities and real estate to works of art and even traditional stocks. This has allowed the emergence of so-called “synthetic emission” platforms, such as XinFin and Synthetics, which allow tokenize and represent almost anything as an asset based on the blockchain.

But in addition, programmable money can also represent even more complex types of assets, in which a single token can represent the ownership or transfer of multiple units at once, that is, basket assets like BLEND, or derived positions like products. of leveraged futures, options and more. As you can imagine, these digital assets offer much more flexibility than simple cryptocurrencies like BTC or LTC as they can represent anything, be it real or virtual.

This programmable money is currently being used to build increasingly capable decentralized financial products that, over time, could replace the stock exchanges, clearing houses, banks, and virtually all of the middlemen we are used to dealing with when managing. our finances.

As a result, the combination of decentralized and programmable finance appears to return power to the individual, while eliminating costly, time-consuming, and inefficient middlemen who profit from users while giving little in return. And given the current pace of change in the sector, this could happen sooner rather than later.