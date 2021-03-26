Blockchain for Covid-19 Testing and Offerings on the Deep Web

Blockchain technology can help make Covid-19 tests secure. (Photo: iStock)

The authorities of Cancun, Quintana Roo, discovered last January that criminal groups were selling false tests of Covid-19 with negative results to tourists at the airport in that city. This can be countered by blockchain technology.

Startups, like GenoBank.io, already apply this technology. It is a digital platform that certifies and protects the results of tests carried out in authorized laboratories for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. This with the support of blockchain, a technology for the single and consensual registry of information, distributed in several nodes of a network.

This digital chain of blocks is also the basis of bitcoins, cryptocurrencies with which digital transactions can be made safely, without resorting to an established banking institution.

The genesis of an enterprise

The idea inspired Daniel Uribe, who founded GenoBank.io in May 2018 with the intention of ensuring the privacy of patient genetic maps. Now, in the pandemic situation, this venture finds its opportunity to grow even more than expected.

In an interview for Tec Review, this 45-year-old young man, born in Mexico City, but currently based in California, United States, comments that with cryptographic signatures and blockchain technology, the falsification of certificates will be avoided and the required trust will be given to issue Covid-19 passports.

“We sell a document certification service so that they are piracy-proof,” he says.

The cost varies depending on the volume requested by clinical laboratories, the more volume the less expensive. The price of a certificate issued by GenoBank.io ranges from two to five dollars.

If this system were adopted nationally in the 150 laboratories that are authorized to test for Covid-19, lives would be saved, he believes.

“In this way we would make sure that there is no one who, in a plane or an event, could put others at risk with a false test of Covid-19,” Uribe clarifies.

The proposal is similar to the electronic signature provided by the Ministry of Finance to taxpayers to pay their taxesOnly, in the case of the company created by Uribe, it is a scheme applied to medical tests.

“With a digital certificate, the laboratory representative can publicly state that he signed this or that document, and in the event of any controversy he can use his private key to sign a challenge (cryptographic challenge). This is how it is tested whether he did it or not, ”explains this entrepreneur.

Uribe also emphasizes that, unlike Hacienda, GenoBank.io does not control or store user data, since its business does not consist of keeping private information. What’s more, should this company disappear, the data would still be available to customers.

Regarding the recent case of the falsification of Covid-19 tests at the Cancun airport, Uribe says that the solution he proposes would have prevented the problem from its roots.

“We would not have given the cryptographic signatures to laboratories that do not have the registration with the Cofepris (Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks), so that test would not have been passed out of the box, we would not even have been able to register them.”

Uribe says that there are currently eight clinical laboratories in Mexico that are using GenoBank.io technology, and he hopes there will be at least 20 before Easter.

Deep Web offerings

The company Check Point Research warned about a new trend in the Deep Web or Dark Web: offer false negative results of Covid-19 tests, in addition to apocryphal vaccine certificates.

As reported, on the Dark Web you can find false “vaccine passport” certificates for sale for $ 250 (just over 5,000 pesos). Users simply send their details and money, then the seller sends the fake documents by email.

This company warns that vaccine advertisements have increased by more than 300% in the last three months. In this network there are multiple variants of vaccines for sale: AstraZeneca, Sputnik, SINOPHARM and Johnson & Johnson, with prices ranging from $ 500 to $ 1,000 per dose.

“While the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines continues to accelerate, it is worth remembering that only about 1% of the world’s population has received their full cycle of injections. Billions are still waiting for their first dose, which inevitably leads those people to wonder exactly when they will receive it, “he warns.

Check Point says there is a strong and growing demand for vaccines and test results because of the greater freedoms they will give people.