Blockchain.com moves its headquarters from New York to Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

Cryptocurrency giant Blockchain.com announced Thursday that it will move its headquarters from New York to Miami.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez released the information during a press conference Thursday, on the eve of the start of the 2021 Bitcoin Conference in Wynwood.

The cryptocurrency exchange is looking to hire 100 people in its next six months in Miami and an additional 200 by the end of 2022 with average salaries between $ 80,000 and $ 140,000.

The economic impact is estimated to exceed $ 33 million.

“It’s about harnessing Miami’s talent, in front of the world’s leading companies to build our goal of becoming a Miami that lasts forever and a Miami that works for everyone,” said Suarez.

The mayor went on to say that although people are skeptical about cryptocurrencies, they were proud of the city as “we are transforming our economy from a service-based economy and a tourism-based economy to a technology-based economy.”

At the press conference, Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith said that the website accounted for 28 percent of all Bitcoin transactions worldwide since 2012.

In addition, he explained why the company chose Miami for its headquarters.

“The city has a welcoming regulatory environment, which serves as a hotbed for crypto innovation.” He also noted that, as one of the financial centers of Latin America, Miami was ideal for hiring company personnel.

The company also plans to give back to the community by investing in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs.

“The internet will be the largest economy by 2030 and crypto is the financial system that supports it,” Smith said.