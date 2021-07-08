Blockchain can help reduce corruption, according to World Economic Forum

On July 5, 2021, the World Economic Forum (WEF) detailed how blockchain technology can help reduce corruption in government systems.

According to the most recent report of the World Economic Forum, there are certain premises that motivate to believe that blockchain technology It can solve corruption in many areas of government, but it mainly refers to the public order procurement or bidding sector.

It is pointed out that the sector is highly vulnerable to corruption since potentially financial gains are much higher than in the rest of the areas.

Blockchain could largely solve the problem of corruption

The World Economic Forum, in its report, identifies the administrative stages that a public works bidding process goes through, specifying why the implementation of blockchain technology could largely solve the corruption generated throughout the process.

Blockchain technology can ensure that any changes are public, that the original information is preserved, and that there is a record of who made the change.

At the same time, blockchain can also encourage a broader coalition of stakeholders to participate and monitor acquisition cycles.

According to what is stated in the report:

“Governments regularly have to make trade-offs between efficiency and equity in their services. Unfortunately, choosing one over the other often increases the likelihood of corruption. In efficient systems, the public is largely content to operate within the limits of that system; Inefficient systems cause large numbers of people to seek less-than-legal solutions. Similarly, fair systems breed trust, pride, and a sense of community; while unjust systems encourage people to seek illegal alternatives without remorse ”.

Transparency can manage the process to avoid unfair bidding

The report adds that blockchain technology can also promote collaboration between stakeholders, where it is also possible. provide a real-time, tamper-proof easy-to-access window to public order tendering processes.

Public procurement is vulnerable to corruption for several reasons. The parties to the contracting process, both on the public and private sides, are induced to commit acts of corruption by the size of the potential financial gains, the close interaction between public officials and companies and how easy it is to hide corrupt actions.

Blockchain has the potential to protect against these weaknesses in almost every stage of the acquisition process:

“The evaluation criteria could be modified retroactively or the offers of the company, for example. Blockchain can ensure that any change is public, that the original information is preserved and that there is a record of who made the change “

Blockchain in records

Elsewhere, the report notes that blockchain technology can also be used in property registries to resolve inefficiencies, the institution claims that land titling systems are an important area prone to corruption.

On the other hand, the World Economic Forum pointed to developing regions that can benefit from blockchain technology due to historical problems of legal instability.

The system is already applicable in Georgia, where as of 2018, the country had registered more than 1.5 million property titles through the blockchain-based system.

Also, in Africa, an urban land registry project is underway to test blockchain technology to address land registry digitization issues. The project seeks to remove the burden of the courts in solving land issues.

The FEM notes that blockchain technology has several advantages; however, the main challenges lie in implementation. According to the institution, Large-scale blockchain implementation needs enough education and the necessary tools for the size of the institutions.

