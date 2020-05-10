Healthchain uses blockchain to interoperate health data in a secure and decentralized way, which helps in the automation of administrative processes

Considering the great amount of information which is being generated as a result of the new coronavirus COVID-19, Healthchain has developed an online network to improve patient care and attention.

Healthchain uses blockchain to interoperate health data in a secure and decentralized way, which helps in the automation of administrative processes, which translates into better care for patients.

“Today, for doctors it is very complex know the medical history of his patient, which can lead to delays in care or have an incorrect view of the risk that the patient runs, “he says Javier Leyton, CEO of Healthchain.

“Our network connects healthcare providers, insurance companies and payers with patients’ medical data, allowing the exchange of clinical or administrative data. This can facilitate, for example, tele-consultation of COVID-19 patients, improving information and protecting people’s sensitive data, ”he said.

Healthchain enables healthcare providers to share networks without compromising the privacy, security or integrity of the data, and this is essential to adapt public health policies, appropriate allocation of resources and expand knowledge about patients under a consensus model.

“One of our great purposes is to use technology to help industries transform, and thus provide better and more services to citizens,” he says. Martín Hagelstrom, Blockchain leader for IBM Latin America.

“The Healthchain solution not only provides a differential value for the entire health ecosystem, but also provides a differential for patients who must go to different centers to treat their diseases and illnesses. “IBM Blockchain and IBM Cloud are two fundamental enablers to make this happen, keeping patient data safeguarded with all levels of security, with 24/7 availability of services,” he explained.

The network will allow patients to create a secure and unique identity throughout the health system, keeping sensitive data anonymous, allowing patients to access their medical records and control with whom they will be shared.

Healthchain is currently implementing the solution alongside Pegasi Inc. and Rayen Salud, suppliers of HIS (Healthcare Information Systems) with presence in Latin America. The project plans to have 15 organizations in the first year of operation.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital