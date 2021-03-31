Blockchain and smart contracts get legal validity in Iowa, United States

In the state of Iowa, United States, smart contracts will have the same validity by law as physical contracts, from the recent approval of a norm by the legislative bodies. Accounting records using blockchains were also approved.

The motion was approved unanimously in both legislative bodies: 94-0 in the House of Representatives – the vote was on March 29, 2021 – and 47-0 in the Senate at the beginning of the month.

Textually, the law establishes that “the legal effect or enforceability of a contract should not be denied just because it is a smart contract or because it contains a smart contract provision.”

Similarly, the new legislation also makes it explicit that records made using blockchains or “distributed ledger technology”, as the law calls them, will be considered legally valid.

In the body of the law, the concepts of “smart contract” and “distributed ledger technology” are defined. Regarding the first, it is specified that it is “a computerized or event-driven transaction protocol (event-driven in English) that works on a distributed, decentralized, shared and replicated ledger that executes the contract.”

For its part, the second term is characterized as “electronic record of transactions and other data that is ordered in a uniform manner and is maintained and processed permanently by one or more computers to guarantee its consistency.”

Iowa is not the first state to pass smart contract laws. In fact, as early as 2017 the state of Arizona had approved its use, as well as that of blockchain-based digital signatures, as reported by CriptoNoticias at the time.

Growth and improvement of smart contracts

Most of the most widely used smart contracts are based on the Ethereum blockchain. This network is in constant development with innovations that seek, among other things, to facilitate the use of smart contracts. For example, CriptoNoticias recently released an improvement proposal that facilitates the understanding of the code of these contracts by its users.

The idea, presented in January in the Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) repository, seeks to solve a lack of this technology: the programming language is complex and this makes it difficult to read the content of the contracts for the users.