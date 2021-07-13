Blockade, internet, arrests, protests, mobilization, Cuba

HAVANA.

A day after the mobilizations that took place in at least 15 cities in Cuba, the country reported an intense mobilization of patrols, as well as a blockade of the internet on cell phones.

The non-governmental organization NetBlocks, which monitors internet access, confirmed the cuts on the island at a level similar to those detected in November 2020.

In addition, at least 20 people were arrested, according to a . record.

Among them is the photographer for the AP agency, Ramón Espinosa, who covered the demonstrations in Havana.

Cástor Álvarez Devesa, a priest of the Archdiocese of Camagüey, who was beaten, was also detained. Yesterday he was released, according to the ACI agency.

Mexico City / Photo: Q uetzali González

In addition, the journalist of the CubaNet portal, Camila Acosta, was arrested yesterday and will be prosecuted for crimes against State Security, the site denounced.

Yesterday, protests against the Castro government headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel were registered for the second consecutive day, according to the newspaper El Nuevo Herald.

Before the second day of mobilizations, President Miguel Díaz-Canel appeared together with his cabinet on national television and attributed the events of the last two days to a campaign orchestrated from the United States.

We are observing that in recent weeks the campaign against Cuba has increased in social networks, raising a group of matrices of the deficiencies that we are experiencing, because that is the way it is assembled: trying to create disagreement, dissatisfaction from manipulating emotions and feelings ”, He expressed.

Caracas / Photo: DPA

LEADERS OPEN ANOTHER FRONT

WASHINGTON.

The mobilizations in Cuba generated mixed reactions in the international community.

US President Joe Biden backed last Sunday’s protests.

We join the Cuban people and their clamorous call for freedom and relief from the tragic clutches of the pandemic and the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by the authoritarian regime of Cuba, ”said Biden.

Russia rejected “foreign interference” in internal affairs.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro expressed his support for the Cuban government.

From here I ratify you as I told you on the phone: all the support for President Miguel Díaz Canel, ”he said.

. and DPA

Photo: .

OFFER HELP AND CONDEMN EMBARGO

The Mexican government offered humanitarian aid to Cuba after thousands of people protested in that country.

The President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, pointed out that the country is in a position to send food and vaccines.

In the President’s opinion, if one wants to genuinely help Cuba, the blockade against the island must be lifted.

Meanwhile, about 100 Cuban citizens residing in Mexico demonstrated before the embassy of their country both for and against the government of President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The Cuban people are a cultured people, an educated people, a people that knows their dilemma and the historical dilemma of Cuba is independence or aggression against the United States and many years ago the Cuban people decided for independence, ”said Ambassador Pedro Núñez Mosquera .

By Isabel González and Enrique Sánchez

AMU