Block.one and prominent investors launch Bullish Global with US $ 10 billion funding and announce the launch in 2021 of a new cryptocurrency market: Bullish

Block.one, the software company behind the open source EOSIO software, today announced the launch of a newly created subsidiary, Bullish Global. Bullish Global, which operates as an independent entity subordinate to parent company Block.one, is focused on the planned 2021 launch of Bullish, a new blockchain-based cryptocurrency marketplace that was designed to combine performance, user privacy and fulfillment offered by core order book technology with vertically integrated user benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi) market architecture.

The Bullish Marketplace will offer new automated market-making, lending and portfolio management tools to its users to deliver functionality that has previously been monopolized by established traders in traditional finance, while driving greater liquidity from digital assets.

Bullish will use EOSIO and the EOS public blockchain to generate an immutable, demonstrable and cryptographically validated audit trail of all transactions processed on the Bullish platform. That way, you’ll be the first to deliver externally verifiable health integrity for a high-performing asset management and trading platform.

Bullish Global has been capitalized with more than $ 10 billion in cash and digital assets following an initial injection by Block.one of $ 100 million, 164,000 BTC and 20 million EOS, and through the completion of a a strategic investment round of an additional US $ 300 million. Renowned investors leading the capital increase include Thiel Capital from Pether Thiel and Founders Fund, Alan Howard, Louis Bacon, Richard Li, Christian Angermayer, Galaxy Digital and global investment bank Nomura.

In addition to participating in Bullish Global’s latest round of funding, Peter Thiel, Alan Howard, Richard Li and Christian Angermayer will serve as senior advisers to the company.

“The Bullish Market will leverage blockchain technology and a new market architecture to revolutionize the high-performance trading landscape by transparently automating costly third-party functions and turning them into profit-generating portfolio management tools to offer to institutions. and people better and more secure access to the latest cryptocurrency investment strategies, “said Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer.

“Bullish’s balance sheet is strong and its vertical integration offers stability and liquidity to the cryptocurrency space. I am happy to join Bullish as an investor and advisor as he begins a long and fruitful road,” said Thiel.

“Successfully bridging the gap between digital assets and institutional players will shape the future of the financial sector as we see more widespread adoption of digital currencies. I am pleased to participate in Bullish’s mission to provide its users with greater value control. added to your financial future, “Howard said.

Louis Bacon commented: “The crypto market continues to benefit from institutional adoption and Bullish is well positioned to take advantage of crypto market structures that will play a leading role in further enhancing access to institutional and retail investors.”

Li added: “Bullish has built a strong team that is focused on bringing innovative and compatible solutions to market. I am pleased to join Bullish’s team of advisers to bring my expertise to our global success.”

Novogratz mentioned: “Bullish’s sheer size and scale combined with Block.one’s expertise in high-performance blockchain engineering will make Bullish a formidable player from day one. I am pleased to be part of the journey with this team.”

Jez Mohideen, Nomure’s Chief Digital Officer, Wholesale Sales, added: “We are pleased to join Bullish as an investor and work closely with them to further accelerate the institutionalization of the digital asset class.”

Finally, Angermayer added: “I am Bullish.”

Block.one is the creator of EOSIO, a leading open source blockchain software that provides digital creators with the tools to create the high-performance blockchain infrastructure of tomorrow. Block.one seeks to empower creators and communities through the allocation of strategic capital and leads its own startups by leveraging EOSIO technology to increase market efficiency, transparency, and stakeholder alignment. For more information, visit Block.one

