BlizzCon 2021 canceled due to pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has once again forced the cancellation of BlizzCon. The traditional fan event organized annually by Blizzard will not be held again, taking into account that the 2020 edition had suffered the same fate. The news was announced by the video game development company through its website.

Although the firm developed a virtual edition of the event last February, called BlizzConline, it aimed to return to the presence in November. However, Blizzard argues that the “continuing complexities and uncertainties” of the pandemic make it impossible to perform the convention under the desired parameters.

Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer at BlizzCon, said the goal now is to hold a mixed event by early 2022. Part of it would be online, but also holding one-on-one meetings with limited capacity.

BlizzCon will have to wait another year to return personally

Since its inception in 2005, BlizzCon has become one of the highest rated events in the world of video games. The fan meeting didn’t just provide updates on Blizzard Entertainment franchises like Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch. There were also special events such as question and answer panels, cosplay contests, and rock recitals. However, convention fans will have to wait a little longer.

Creating a live BlizzCon is an epic and complex thing that requires many months of preparation, not just for us, but also for our many talented production partners, esports professionals, hosts, animators, artists, and other collaborators with whom we work locally and globally to put all the pieces together. Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer, BlizzCon

Among the main novelties of the BlizzCon online edition held last February, Blizzard presented ‘Diablo II: Resurrected’, a remastering of the classic 2000 title. In addition, it announced the ‘Blizzard Arcade Collection’, an anthology of the original titles study to celebrate 30 years of work.

On the other hand, a behind the scenes of ‘Overwatch 2’ was presented, showing off how the game has evolved since it was presented at Blizzcon 2019, until now the company’s last face-to-face show.

