In recent weeks, online gaming traffic has increased considerably, causing several companies to have to rely on tertiary servers to keep up with demand. This has been done by companies like Blizzard, which were vulnerable to different types of attacks. In fact, this company was recently affected by DDoS attacks.

On Twitter, Blizzard reported that the servers of companies from which they contracted service received DDoS attacks. This caused some players to be unable to log into their favorite Blizzard games like Diablo III; World of Warcraft or Overwatch.

The DDOS attacks against network providers that we were monitoring have ended. If you are still unable to log in try https://t.co/W9Koj6IaqS – Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 14, 2020

Luckily, the situation came to an end after a while, and all of Blizzard’s gaming services returned to normal. This is why you should no longer have problems logging in and enjoying online games. It is worth mentioning that this situation lasted approximately an hour.

