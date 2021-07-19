Blinkova continues her bad moment in Gdynia

Anna Blinkova, 83rd in the international ranking, suffered a severe fall after losing to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova by a double 6-3 in one hour and 35 minutes of play in the first round of the Gdynia WTA and thus he built his second consecutive elimination in the debut of a tournament. In addition, you have to go back to the beginning of June to find -at least- two wins in a row.

All the results of the day

Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (3) and 6-2 to Katie Volynets Anna Bondar 7-5 and 6-3 to Valerya Olyanovskaya Irina Bara 6-3, 1-6 and 7-5 to Federica Di Sarra Weronika Falkowska 6-0 and 6-2 to Kateryna Bondarenko Krystina Kucova 6-2 and 6-1 to Urszula Radwanska

