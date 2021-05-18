Blinken visits Iceland in search of bilateral cooperation in favor of human rights and the environment

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Reykjavik, Iceland, for talks on climate change and to participate in the Arctic Council ministerial meeting.

The State Department reported that in his meetings on Tuesday with President Iceland, Gudni Johannesson and Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, Blinken will discuss “the priorities of Iceland and the United States related to climate change, human rights, bilateral cooperation and the Arctic ”.

Your program also includes a tour of a geothermal plant in Reykjavik.

On the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial meeting on Wednesday, Blinken will have his first face-to-face meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a time of high tensions between the United States and Russia and which will pave the way for a planned summit on next month between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The State Department said the meeting between Blinken and Lavrov is an opportunity to discuss how to foster “a more predictable relationship with Russia” and “work in areas where there are mutual interests.”

A senior State Department official told reporters traveling with Blinken that the Biden administration made progress in its relationship with Russia in reaching an agreement to extend the START nuclear weapons treaty, but has also hit areas of difficulty.

“We achieved the extension of the important New START Treaty for five years immediately, but we also observed areas where Russia has been aggressive and has undertaken malicious efforts, which, as the president said, will have its cost,” added the official.

The United States has recently clashed with Russia over the imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the concentration of military forces near Ukraine and a cyberattack on the largest oil pipeline in the United States by suspected Russian pirates.

Russia says its government was not involved in the cyberattack and has accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs, including convicting Navalny.

With information from VOA