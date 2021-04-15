Blinken Visits Afghanistan to Discuss US Troop Withdrawal

April 15, 2021

The chief of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, arrived in Afghanistan on Thursday on a surprise visit to present the Biden administration’s plan to withdraw all US troops before September 11, when the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks is marked. .

Blinken is scheduled to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior US officials in Afghanistan to discuss President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that the time had come to “end America’s longest war.” which began after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

