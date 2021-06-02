Blinken to Central American Migrants: “Don’t Come”

“Do not come”. The head of US diplomacy Antony Blinken took advantage of his visit to Costa Rica on Wednesday to try to dissuade migrants from Central America from going illegally to the United States, although he admitted that Washington should help them stay home.

“Too many young people in the region desperately long for a better life, so they risk everything to undertake a very dangerous journey north,” he said during his second and final day of visit in San José.

“People die on the way, they face violence, and those who arrive at our border are rejected, because the border is not open,” added the Secretary of State.

“The United States has said it clearly, and I will say it again, people should not make this dangerous journey to our border,” he insisted. Although he admitted that “saying ‘don’t come’ may not be enough.”

“We must work together to make it safer for the people of Central America to stay home without fear and hope for a better future,” added the official.

During his visit to Costa Rica, the first to Latin America since President Joe took office Biden, the secretary of state met Tuesday with his Central American counterparts with the same message: defend democracy and fight corruption to address the “root causes” of the influx of migrants into the United States.

In this regard, Blinken announced that the United States will give an “unprecedented” support of 4,000 million dollars over four years to help the development of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, known as the Northern Triangle of Central America.

On the eve, Blinken urged Central America to defend democracy and fight corruption to fight the “root” causes of the influx of migrants, at a time when tensions with some countries in the region complicate Washington’s task.