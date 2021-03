March 30, 2021

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, warned on Thursday that human rights are regressing in the world and signaled his outrage at the situations in China, Burma, Syria and other countries.

“The human rights trend continues to move in the wrong direction. We see evidence of that in all regions of the world, ”Blinken told reporters during the State Department’s annual report presentation.

With information from AFP

