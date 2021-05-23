Blinken reaffirms two-state solution before traveling to the Middle East

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States supports Israelis and Palestinians living together peacefully in two states, shortly before embarking on a trip to the Middle East.

“If there is no positive change and especially if we don’t find a way to help Palestinians live with more dignity and more hope, this cycle will likely repeat itself. And nobody wants that, ”Blinken said days after the start of a truce between Hamas and Israel after 11 days of violence that left more than 200 Palestinians dead.

On Thursday, the State Department announced that Blinken will travel to the Middle East “in the next few days” with the idea of ​​meeting with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts.

Blinken’s endorsement of a “two-state” solution – whereby Israelis and Palestinians would supposedly coexist in peace as neighbors – remains an old American goal but “will not necessarily be launched today,” Blinken said on ABC.

But his statements on “equal measures” for Israelis and Palestinians seemed to show a change of tone from that of the government of former President Donald Trump, which cut off aid to the Palestinian Authority and launched a peace plan that had strong support from Israel but nothing from it. the Palestinians.

Blinken said the truce is positive but said that now we have to start working on the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza and put emphasis on supporting the reconstruction of the lost and improving the lives of the people.

Blinken was asked how to ensure that aid reaches the Palestinian people and not the Hamas group that has launched thousands of rockets at Israel.

“In the past we worked and continue to work with independent, trusted parties that can help development and not with quasi-governmental authorities,” he replied.