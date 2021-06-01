Blinken: Immigrants enrich our society

June 1, 2021

The Secretary of State of the United States (USA), Antony Blinken, determined this Tuesday that “immigrants enrich our society”, referring to those who arrive in the North American country.

In this sense, he expressed being proud to say that he has “many immigrants” who work in the State Department.

The comment comes from the beginning of the immigrant month.

Immigrants enrich our society. Immigrants have been and always will be essential to America’s success. I am proud to say we have many immigrants working here at the @StateDept. #CelebrateImmigrants – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 1, 2021

