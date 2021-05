The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, expressed “concern” on Friday about the deaths in the protests in Colombia, the US Foreign Ministry said after the Secretary of State’s meeting with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez.

Blinken “expressed concern and condolences over the loss of life during recent protests in Colombia and reiterated the unquestionable right of citizens to peacefully protest,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.