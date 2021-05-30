Blinken expresses “concern” over deaths in protests in Colombia

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, on Friday expressed his “concern” over the deaths in the protests in Colombia, the US Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between the Secretary of State and Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez.

Blinken “expressed concern and condolences over the loss of life during recent protests in Colombia and reiterated the unquestionable right of citizens to peacefully protest,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken also welcomed the willingness of the government of President Iván Duque to dialogue with the protesters.

The Secretary of State “welcomed the national dialogue convened by President Duque as an opportunity for the Colombian people to work together to build a peaceful and prosperous future,” Price said.

The protests that broke out in Colombia on April 28 left at least 49 dead, some 2,000 injured and 123 missing, according to official sources. However, Oenegés and Human Rights Watch indicate 63 deaths.

The protests, initially against a retired tax reform bill, morphed into a broader display of anti-government stance.

The Duque government opened dialogues with the most visible front of the demonstrations, but without reaching an agreement.

Union and student leaders demand guarantees for the protest, given the repeated excesses of the public force.

For their part, the authorities are calling for the lifting of road blockades that cause shortages and millionaire economic losses in points such as Buenaventura, the main Colombian port on the Pacific.

The White House had asked Colombia on Monday to locate the missing persons in the framework of the protests, hailing Bogotá’s commitment to investigate allegations of abuse against protesters.

