Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, diagnosed with cancer

Mark hoppus, from Blink-182, has been diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy for months. According to the 49-year-old leader of the gang, he feels scared but hoping he can defeat this terrible disease.

“For the past three months I have been receiving chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer, ”Hoppus wrote on social media. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m lucky to have amazing doctors, family and friends to help me get through this.”

© GettyImagesMark Hoppus of blink-182 on stage at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2020 at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California.

The bassist and singer said he would continue treatment until he makes a full recovery. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I’m trying to stay upbeat and optimistic,” he added. “I can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. I love you all, ”Hoppus concluded.

The singer also posted a photo – now deleted – at his doctor’s office. “Yes, hello. A cancer treatment, please, “he wrote next to that image.

© Mark HoppusMark Hoppus in the doctor’s office

Mark Hoppus’ friend and bandmate, Travis barker, shared a photo from the past on his Instagram stories, with which he shows his support for the leader of Blink-182. “I love you,” wrote the drummer. Barker also shared his feelings with E! News. “Mark is my brother, I love and support him,” Travis said. “I’ll be with him every step of the way on and off stage,” he added, “and I can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

© Travis BarkerTravis Barker and Mark Hoppus