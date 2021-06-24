Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus announces he has cancer

Mark Hoppus revealed that he has been receiving chemotherapy for cancer for three months.

(CNN) – Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, he said Wednesday on his social media accounts.

Hoppus said on Twitter that he is receiving treatment, but did not reveal the type of cancer he has.

“For the past three months I have been receiving chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote.

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared and at the same time I’m blessed with amazing doctors, family, and friends who will help me get through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I am trying to stay hopeful and positive. I can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. I love you all, ”he continued.

pic.twitter.com/S9oZvPHZEw – ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩 ย 𝓼 (@markhoppus) June 23, 2021

The 49-year-old musician also posted a photo of himself on his Instagram story, in which he is seen sitting in a chair with an IV apparently taped to his arm.

“Yes, hello. Cancer treatment, please, ”he wrote next to the photo.

Tom DeLonge, the band’s co-founder, said he was aware of Mark Hoppus’ cancer diagnosis and offered his support.

“And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong and a superhuman who is overcoming this difficult obstacle with a very open heart,” DeLonge said in a tweet.

The rock band Blink-182 was formed in 1992, achieving commercial success in 1999 with the album “Enema of the State.” Her latest album, “NINE”, was released in 2019.