Blink 182 leader Mark Hoppus battles cancer

Blink 182 Leader Mark Hoppus Fights Cancer | Instagram

It was recently, the leader of the group, better known as Blink 182, the singer, Mark Hoppus, sharing the difficult time he’s going through revealing his fight with cancer.

Throught social media, Mark hoppus, shared sad news to his followers whom he confided about his diagnosis for which today he is going through heavy chemotherapy treatments.

The “American“The 49-year-old pioneer of the group with Tom Delonge and Scott Raynor confessed to having mixed feelings between fear and relief for those who are supporting him at the moment.

For the past three months I have been receiving chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with amazing doctors, family, and friends who will help me get through this, he wrote.

Mark Hoppus shared a message in which he reveals his condition through his Instagram stories

The group that has released famous songs such as “What’s my Age Again?”, “Adam’s song?”, “The rock show”, among others, in addition to “Dude Ranch” and “Enema of the State”, being two of the most successful albums of the group that until today has registered 40 million records sold in the world.

The bass player and vocalist commented that he is already in treatment to combat his condition and tries to stay optimistic.

I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I am trying to stay hopeful and optimistic. I can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. “I love you all,” wrote the leader of the Poway, California-originated band.

Said publication after having shared and deleted a photo of himself, sitting with an intravenous needle, at which point he was apparently in a doctor’s office.

Yes, hello. A cancer treatment, please, the musician would have written attached to an image that managed to be preserved by his fans and that would have circulated on social networks.

Since that moment, several figures from the show’s environment have dedicated messages in which they wish a speedy recovery.

You are on our minds, Mark. Your attitude will be magnified by so many people, BJ Novak expressed on Twitter.

I send you love and encouragement, said Aaron Pauley of Mice & Mens.

Another of the messages to the singer came from Travis Baker, Hoppus’s bandmate on Blink-182, who shared a photograph in which they appear, which he accompanied along with the message.

I love you @markhoppus, followed by a heart emoji.

Unfortunately, added to the health crisis, cancer is one of the diseases that has gained greater strength in recent months, particularly music is one of the industries that has been most affected with various cases among many of its members.

During this century, several members of the musical environment have suffered cancer and died from it: the Spanish Pau Donés, the Americans Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer and the Italian Luciano Pavarotti, the British George Harrison and David Bowie and the Argentine Luis Alberto Spinetta , sadly the list has continued to grow.

Figures of the artistic environment have been victims of this deadly and silent enemy, one of those who recently spoke out was an actor from the mythical series “Friends”, Michael Tyler, who is fighting a battle to overcome stage 4 cancer, shared.

Also, other stars have not been able to fight the battle, we are referring to some rap figures. Recently, it was the news of the Mexican rapper, Eric Sorzano, better known as “El Grave” from whom it transpired left in the middle of this tough battle.

