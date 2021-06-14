Blind’s tears from Eriksen’s scare

06/14/2021

Act. At 12:22 CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

Daley Blind started for the Netherlands against Ukraine, but was replaced in the equator of the second part. He left the field in tears, the result of the tension he had experienced after witnessing on television the episode that Eriksen starred in in Denmark – Finland.

Blind, who was Eriksen’s partner at Ajax, he also suffered a heart problem. 18 months ago, a heart muscle problem was discovered and a defibrillator was implanted.

“It was all very intense: they were very recognizable images for me. I couldn’t sleep well, and it occurred to me not to play against Ukraine. Fortunately, Eriksen is fine and that has given us strength to play“, commented the Dutch after the victory of his country.

“The Eriksen thing shocked me a lot. Not only because of the fact that Christian is a friend of mine, but because of what happened to me.”

Blind suffered a blackout last summer, when he was playing a friendly match between the Ajax and Hertha Berlin. His defibrillator failed and he passed out in the middle of the game, although he was able to recover without sequelae.