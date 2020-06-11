A precise pattern of electrical pulses allows blind people to identify individual letters in their brains.

The new approach, described in the journal Cell, delivers a sequence of electrical signals to the brain, creating the perception of bright light that traces a shape. With further improvements, the method could one day restore aspects of vision to people with damaged eyes or optic nerves.

Scientists have been able to create artificial visions by manipulating the brains of mice, but progress for blind people has been slower.

Small shocks of electricity to the visual cortex, a stretch of neural tissue in the back of the brain, can cause a person to “see” small bursts of light called phosphenes.

Previous attempts to restore vision involved creating multiple phosphenes at the same time, like light bulbs in movie tents. But those signals were difficult to interpret, forming a handful of lights or a spot of fused lights.

A clearer signal comes from the use of electricity like a stylus, essentially drawing lines on the visual cortex with electric current.

In tests with six volunteers who had electrode grids implanted in their brains, the researchers activated the electrodes in a sequence that traced the lines of the letters of the alphabet.

Likewise, the process is similar to someone writing the letter N in someone’s palm by making an upward line, then a downward descent, and then an ascending one again.

This sequential writing method allowed recipients to quickly perceive desired shapes, discovered Michael Beauchamp of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and colleagues.

Two participants were blind; Four sighted participants had electrical networks implanted in their brains as part of treatment for epilepsy. A blind participant could recognize 86 shapes per minute with the technique.

Until now, researchers have tested only simple shapes, such as the letters C, W, and U. But the outlines of common objects, such as faces, houses, or cars, could be traced using the same idea, the researchers write.

