Video games are a hobby we love, but we rarely think that some people need to take advantage of accessibility options to enjoy it. Such is the case of Steve Saylor, a blind gamer who recently came to tears when having access to the extensive accessibility options of The Last of Us: Part II.

On his Twitter account Saylor posted a video showing his reaction to the accessibility options for The Last of Us: Part II. It is a 2-minute clip in which we can see that the gamer is moved to tears by seeing the number of options that will allow the Naughty Dog project to be a game that he can enjoy.

« It is important to emphasize that Saylor, like other youtubers, work to send a message to the industry in which they see the importance of accessibility options. So, upon learning of the attention to detail that Naughty Dog put in this section Saylor felt her message had been heard.

I don’t even know what to say. There are so many things here. This is what I and others in the accessibility community have been working on for so long, ”he noted in the video.

You can see Saylor’s reaction in the message we present below:

I’ve been reluctant to post this. I recorded my reaction when I saw the #accessibility settings in #TheLastofUsPartII for the first time thinking it would be a fun video for posterity. I … did not expect this. This is why we do what we do. 😢 Thank you @Naughty_Dog. pic.twitter.com/D5Or2B9Tfw – Steve Saylor – Canadian Game Award Nominee (@stevesaylor) June 12, 2020

The Last of Us: Part II leverages audio to make it more accessible

For several days now, people with access to The Last of Us: Part II have highlighted their accessibility options. Even people like Saylor have called it the « most accessible game in history. »

In a Twitter thread, Robert Krekel, a member of Naughty Dog, stressed that this is possible thanks to the audio design. In it he noted that his partner Justin Mullens spent a lot of time with members of the audio design team so that The Last of Us: Part II can be played without having to watch.

A few things I want to point out about our audio related accessibility options in The Last of Us Part 2. THREAD 1/7 – Robert Krekel (@robkrekel) June 1, 2020

Also, the game has a Text to Audio system that allows all the phrases in the title to be read. Thus, there are few barriers between Ellie’s adventure and visually impaired players.

The Last of Us: Part II will premiere exclusively on PlayStation 4 on June 19. You can learn more about this release by clicking here.