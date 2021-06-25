Blind does not underestimate the Czech Republic

06/25/2021

On at 19:47 CEST

Daley Blind knows perfectly how the Czech Republic spends them, a selection without much poster but office everywhere. He still remembers the Ajax defender, because there he was, that game lost by the Dutch in Amsterdam in 2015 that prevented them from later playing the Euro 2016, the first the ‘Oranje’ had missed since 1984. “Revenge may be too much of a word. tough, but we cannot underestimate the Czech Republic, “said the defender. Our historical figures against them are not good, so we will have to squeeze ourselves to win the match. “

At his press conference yesterday, Blind stressed that the intensity and focus of training at this point in the tournament had not changed. “The only thing that varies is that now if you lose you go home”said the Dutch footballer.

“In the group stage there is a chance to recover if things go wrong, but now there is no room for mistakes. All that counts is the result and that brings a different pressure, because you are forced to win to stay alive.”, it affected.

Daley Blind did not want to compare Sunday’s game against the Czech Republic with the one of dire memories of 2015, when his father Danny led the national team. “It has nothing to do with it. Now we are a talented team, but also experienced”, warned the central, who hopes to hit the table against the Czechs and advance to the quarterfinals of the competition, where the Dutch would face the winner of the tie between Wales and Denmark. They have fallen on the weak side of the table and the logic is fulfilled they should stand in the semifinals. But this is football, you know, and anything can happen.