Matt Murdock occupies a unique place in the superhero tradition as he is one of the few completely blind characters in the comics, although there was an opportunity to cure his blindness, Daredevil refused to see him again.

While a radioactive accident blinded Matt Murdock as a childThe rest of his senses function with superhuman acuity.

This fact allows him to perceive his surroundings better than a sighted man and challenge what most people consider a “disability”.

Even so, Matt has expressed regret for losing his sight multiple timesSo it may be surprising to learn that the character has had multiple opportunities to regain his vision, but Daredevil inevitably refused to see him again.

During the ‘Marvel’s Secret Wars II’ event, the almighty being The Beyonder tried to hire Matt Murdock to help him own the planet, legally.

When asked to leave an advance, Beyonder not only used his powers to save a million dollars from an old shipwreck, but also restored Daredevil’s sight.

This shocked Matt and he was forced to readjust to the new sensory input, as he still perceived the world through his other superhuman senses.

Curiously, Matt was nervous when he finally saw how tall the buildings in New York were., even though he had been swinging and jumping on them for years like a blind man.

Despite this initial disorientation, Matt was able to adjust to his new vision condition fairly quickly and enjoy a day of perfect vision, but when he realized that he could not, in conscience, help Beyonder dominate the world , asked the cosmic being to take his sight off again.

Surprisingly Beyonder agreed not to use Matt’s firm in his world domination plan, but she let Matt keep his sight as a gift. However, not wanting to compromise his moral principles, Matt threatened to sue the Beyonders if he did not take his eyes off him and became blind again.

Readers of course know the real reason why Matt Murdock can’t permanently see again, as blindness is such an intrinsic part of Daredevil’s appeal that becoming a sighted man would diminish him as a character.

Without a doubt, in a world of magic and technology like the Marvel Universe, Daredevil will inevitably find himself with multiple opportunities to regain his vision, but apparently he will continue to avoid doing so.