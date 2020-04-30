The movies we saw in our childhood create memories that we keep for many years, if not our entire lives. They are important, they are determining, and they help us understand a complex world (increasingly complex, in fact).

Those movies, animated or with people, They gave us great lessons that we don’t always follow, but we do have in mind. And it is impossible not to remember them, and go to the moment when we understood it, when we listen to some of the songs that were part of them.

It is here when they enter the game the composers of the great scores of children’s films. In this list we put 10 memorable scores that just by listening a few seconds of the piece, we know what story it is and when they told it to us.

Of course there have been so many classics, that they cannot all appear, highlighting the work of John Williams in E.T., that of James Horner in Casper 1995 and any of the animated Disney classics. But here we made a smaller and more personal selection of those classics that continue to excite us and draw many, many tears:

Chihiro’s Journey (Spirited Away)

Joe Hisaishi

Studio Ghibli films, we won’t tire of saying it, are one of the most beautiful and inspiring animated productions. For more than 30 years, they have given great lessons on topics that are complex like love, brotherhood, family, bravery, friendship and more.

And one of the most prominent is Chihiro’s 2001 trip under the direction of (genius) Hayao Miyazaki. This film tells the story of Chihiro, a girl who enters a world of spirits and gods where she faces herself to discover yourself.

The film is beautiful for its history, and needless to say, the animation work with the use of colors and compositing techniques. However, it should be mentioned that part of the charm of this tape, resides in the score composed by Joe Hisaishi, who has collaborated on several Miyazaki productions.

It is impossible not to think about this film without recovering part of the Spirited Away suite like when Chihiro says goodbye to everyone, including Haku. OR when she yells “Granny” (for those who remember her in Spanish) and returns to her parents, who had been turned into pigs.

Jurassic Park

John Williams

The long neck approaches a huge tree, and driven by its front legs, it stands up to eat the plants that are higher. Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler are impressed … and so are you.

In 1993 we had never seen with so much fidelity, a dinosaur movie that made us believe that they were really there as Jurassic Park did. Yes, the magic of cinema sponsored, as almost always, by Steven Spielberg. But we must also be fair. That same emotion and surprise would not be the same without the background music by John Williams.

Almost all the memorable and exciting scores we owe to this man, but the one from Jurassic Park is special because there is no way to think about a trip without listening to the “Tururu ruru, tururu ruru” which is synonymous with adventure and a very distant and completely unknown past.

This tape introduced us to John Hammond, a millionaire involved in genetic research to develop a way to bring dinosaurs back. And when the researchers succeed, he founded the Jurassic Park for his study and with the idea that one day people would see its greatness. But everything gets out of control.

The iron Giant

Michael Kamen

Bambi is very sad and Dumbo is not far behind. And there is no way not to cry when the lady “abandons” Tod in the forest in The Fox and the Hound. But one that competes with them in tears is definitely The 1999 iron giant who was already showing Brad Bird’s skills as a director and entertainer.

There’s Terminator: Judgment Day or Blade Runner. But for all the children who grew up in the late 80s and 90s, their first approach to a humanizing machine was The Iron Giant, and boy is the end glorious and sad. This film introduces us to Hogarth, a boy who discovers an immense machine (robot) that becomes his friend.

However, This giant was actually created as an immense weapon for war, so the authorities pursue him. The end … the end, the giant sacrifices himself for a greater good and based on the idea of ​​Superman, a hero who puts others first before himself.

If you are already crying then you must remember what it was like when the score helped the story. This was created by Michael Kamen, who knew how to perfectly combine the most intimate and revealing moments of the two protagonists, as well as the tint of war that is embedded in history.

Man scissor hands

Danny Elfman

And since we are crying, We took the opportunity to talk about Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands from 1990 with Johnny Depp like a solitary individual who has scissor hands, because his creator died before he could really put his hands on it. Edward tries to join society, but fails.

Definitely, It is one of the best Burton movies in its best stage. And the same goes for Depp who collaborated on more and more (too many, apparently) movies with the director. And without a doubt, It is also one of the best scores of Dany Elfman, friend and great collaborator of Burton.

Elfman, with on Edward Scissorhands score, He has been considered a genius by translating Burton’s imagination and fantasy into sounds and music. The main theme of this work feels like a snowy day just like the end of the story. But neither does it leave aside the dark and sometimes sinister touch that has characterized Burton’s filmography

Danny Elfman occupies an equally important place as John Williams in the world of scores and movie suites that are now classic, or even considered as something of a cult. Elfman, to give you an idea, is the genius behind the main theme of The Simpsons.

The crazy Addams

Marc Shaiman

Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family came out in 1991 to introduce ourselves to one of the most popular dark and gothic families. The film introduced us to a wealthy family whose members are Homer, Morticia, their children Merlina and Pericles, the Grandma, the butler known as Long and a passing hand that responds to the name of Fingers.

Definitely, it was one of the most successful movies of the 90s who even received an Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design, but one of his greatest qualities, without a doubt, It is the score composed by Marc Shaiman that is also impossible not to recognize.

Such was the success of the first film, that for 1993 there was a second part titled Addams Family Values with the original cast made up of Raúl Juliá, Anjelica Huston, Christina Ricci, Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, Carel Struycken and Jimmy Workman. Then there was a third failed attempt in 1998.

The Lion King

Hans Zimmer

If we talk about John Williams and Danny Elfman, then we must almost necessarily mention the great Hans Zimmer, who has collaborated on great scores for classics like Rain Man, Thelma & Louise, The House of Spirits, Gladiator, Nolan’s Batman trilogy, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Blade Runner 2049, and He is currently working on the Dune score.

But his most memorable work is that of The Lion King of 1994 for which he won the Oscar for Best Score, and for which we all feel with greater force the heartbreaking story of Simba and his relationship with Mufasa, his father.

It is impossible to think of scenes like “Everything that touches the light” and “Remember who you are”, without listening to the musical background that Zimmer composed for this Shakespearean film that had its version in live action in 2019 and that recovered part of the score and original soundtrack, which was carried out by Elton John.

The Wizard of Oz

Harold Arlen

The Wizard of Oz is one of the classic movies of the cinema, one of those that explain why the cinema is magical, great and capable of transporting you to other places. One of its greatest qualities was the use of technicolor with which we could notice Dorothy’s iconic red shoes.

Another feature to identify The Wizard of Oz, definitely, is the song “Over the Rainbow” performed by Judy Garland in 1939. But it is important to mention the musical work in its entirety, with the music was performed by Harold Arlen while the lyrics are by E.Y. Harburg in songs like “Miss Gulch”, “If I Only Had a Heart”, “Dorothy’s Rescue” or “Into the Forest of Wild Beasts”.

Some experts point out that “Over the Rainbow” is the most popular and well-known song ever written for a film., and there is really no way to deny that. Finally, The Wizard of Oz is a musical that was a disaster at the box office at the time of its premiere and is Based on a 1900 children’s play, it is now a cult classic.

Harry Potter

John Williams

We could not repeat John Williams on this list and with one of the greatest children’s franchises of all time, Harry Potter. Williams was commissioned in 2001 to compose the music for what would become a film and literature phenomenon in the hands of J.K. Rowling, its author.

Harry Potter’s main theme, “Hedwig’s Theme”, is completely magical as is the story it represents. This piece of music was to be part of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone suite; however in the end was chosen as the main theme for the opening and ending credits of the eight Harry Potter productions, which became darker with the development of the story.

Each of the films and their titles (such as The Prisoner of Azkaban or The Half-Blood Prince), has its own score, but it is the main theme that identifies the complete saga. For example, John Williams returned to work on the score of the third installment in the hands of Alfonso Cuarón, which was harshly criticized for leaving the line of sight of the previous two, but sticking more to the book.

The Incredibles / Up

Michael Giacchino

Michael Giacchino’s name isn’t that popularBut in reality he has done a lot for us since we were children. How? When composing the score of two of the best Pixar films, The Incredibles of 2004 and Up of 2009 (not forgetting that he also worked on Ratatouille and Coco). The first is fun and exciting, while the second is intimate, childish and very beautiful.

Unlike some already popular songwriters who have their distinctive sound (some might know which one is Williams in fantasy movies), Giacchino has managed to separate the stories very well with their respective musical compositions such as The Incredibles with the main theme and Up with “Married Life” and “The Ellie Badge” that manage to make anyone cry.

The Incredibles follows a family where all members except baby Jack Jack have powers like super strength, elasticity, invisibility and speed. As for Up, we know the Mr. Fredricksen, who after a time of losing his wife, decides to tie thousands of balloons to his house and travel to Venezuela.

Giacchino has a couple of Oscar nominations, and took one in 2010 for Best Score for Up. Her other nomination was for Ratatouille in 2008.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Danny Elfman

Of course The Wizard of Oz couldn’t be the only musical on this list. And here is Henry Selick’s The Nightmare Before Christmas or The Strange World of Jack in 1993, under the production of Tim Burton. With the presence of the Californian director, it could not be missed Danny Elfman to work on the score and soundtrack of the animated film.

Just as Toy Story became the first animated film to win a Best Picture nomination, The Nightmare Before Christmas was the first to be nominated for Special Effects in 1994, losing to Jurassic Park. The film is considered cult even though it had a relatively small release by Disney as it was such a dark film.

Elfman, as we mentioned, He was the author of the score for this tape, but also responsible for songs like “This is Halloween”, the one that starts with the film and is distinctive of the story, or “Take Our Town Back”. Elfman too he lent his voice for the character of Jack when he sings.

The Nightmare Before Christmas introduces us to Jack Skellington, the leader of the Halloween town, mistakenly falls into the Christmas town, and it is fascinating for all the charm of this date. So he decides to change Halloween, for Christmas in his town, unleashing madness.

Fantasy

Leopold Stokowski’s arrangements

1940s fantasy is considered by many to be Disney’s masterpiece, because it is not only starring Mickey Mouse, but is based on several segments musicalized by classical pieces by composers such as Beethoven, Bach, Tchaikovsky, Paul Dukas, Stravinsky, Schubert, Ponchielli, and Modest Mussorgsky.

Various animators worked on the direction of this film with unprecedented creative freedom. And despite the fact that the music as such was performed by various geniuses of classical music, It was the name of Leopold Stokowski that gained the most importance as being in charge of the arrangements.

The pieces performed for each segment are “Toccata” and “Fugue in D Minor”, “The Rite of Spring”, “The Pastoral Symphony”, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”, “The Nutcracker Suite”, “Dance of the Hours”, “Night on Bald Mountain”. All of them musicalize episodes of dancing mushrooms and flashes of water; hippo ballet; dinosaurs; the presence of mythological creatures; and more.

