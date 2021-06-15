in NBA

Blazers could steal Heat manager this summer

The team of Portland Trail Blazers they could take away the leader of Miami Heat Erik spoelstra next summer in the NBA.

The team of Portland Trail Blazers are superinterested in the coach of the team Mimai Heat Erik Spoelstra and this next summer they could meet him in his team of the NBA.

Erik spoelstra He is currently coach of the team of Miami Heat, was removed from the series of Playoffs this season by the Milwaukee Bucks team in the NBA.

Here the data:

Portland Trail Blazers Y Miami Heat both are eliminated from the 2021 season, at Blazers him should be led by Erik Spoelstra, since he is a coach with good experience in the NBA.

