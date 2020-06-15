It’s been over three months since March 12, Rudy gobert, a Utah Jazz player, tested positive for coronavirus and caused the NBA to close its doors. Since then many unknowns, including the celebration of the remainder of the season.

But, if the rebellion of the players does not prevent it, on July 31 will kick off the rest of the season in Orlando and there are teams that have benefited from this break. Let’s review which are the five templates that start in a better position than they had that day of the third month of the year, according to Yahoo.

one. Portland Trail Blazers

Undoubtedly, the team that has received the greatest boost for this time that the NBA has seen its season interrupted is that of Oregon. The team led by Terry Stotts has had to play the entire season without its starting center, the Bosnian Jusuf Nurkic, a really important loss due to the level the European gave before breaking his leg at the end of 2018-19.

Despite not being able to count on a microwave like Rodney Hood, who did not play until next year, the incorporation of another of the players who have given the team the most performance, the young man Zach collinsIt will energize both Lillard and McCollum who will be more accompanied than in other parts of the season.

2. Philadelphia 76 ers

The day the season closed, Joel Embiid he had returned from a complicated shoulder injury. On the other hand, the other star of the fraternal city team, the Australian Ben Simmons, had a back injury that was going to keep him away from the courts for three weeks.

If nothing strange happens, both players will be present in Orlando so the team may go up. However, they have several factors to take into account if they want to be considered a team that can aspire to the maximum: that Embíid and Simmons manage to get along and get some place in the classification, since they are currently sixth.

3. Memphis Grizzlies

It is true that those of Tennessee they were in the last position that gave access to the playoffs. But in recent games, players like Ja Morant were downgrading and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke’s casualties were hurting the Bears’ rotation.

Surely, these three months of rest favor the physique of Morant, who is in all the pools to be the Rookie of the year, and this helps the Taylor Jenkins team.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

The current MVP, Giannis AntetokounmpoHe had missed two games in a row with a sprained knee before the start of the pandemic, and NBA leaders had added two losses. In addition, they were beginning to look tired, so they may have charged the batteries to continue maintaining favoritism to the ring, which they have maintained throughout most of the season.

5. Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis has had recurring shoulder problems for a long time and at the end of February they had increased, so the break will come in pearls.

Lebron James needs rest since the passage of time is inexorable and finally, Javale McGee has recovered from pneumonia with which he will have to be careful, due to the coronavirus.

This classification is debatable, of course, but it is very close to the current reality. What is yours?