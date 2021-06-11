Blaugrana hat-trick in Spain’s first friendly

06/10/2021 at 10:56 PM CEST

‘La Roja’ does not know how to lose. Jorge Vilda’s players won again in the first of the two friendlies international events that will serve as preparation for the Euro 2022. The selection was full of Blaugrana footballers and, of course, they were the ones in charge of giving the victory.

Jorge Vilda took the field with six Barça players in the initial XI, but ended up giving minutes to a seventh. Mariona opened the can, Alexia put the second penalty and an off-road Aitana Bonmatí put the icing on the culé hat-trick against a Belgium that could do little more than observe the good game of Spain.

The duel was played in Alcorcón, headquarters wheree ‘La Roja’ will also host Denmark on June 15, in the second and last of their friendlies in this window of international commitments.