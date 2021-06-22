Blaugrana diaspora ahead of the Tokyo Games

06/21/2021 at 10:15 PM CEST

Just a few days ago the long 2020-21 season ended, with a total of 92 games played by Barça, and many of Saru’s squad playersnas Jasikevicius have barely been able to take a breath.

And it is that once the season is over, now is the time to think about national team tournaments with an eye toward the next Tokyo Olympics and that will also mobilize an important group of Barça players.

The Spanish coach, Sergio Scariolo gave on Monday the list of summoned to start preparing the Games, and up to five Barça players They are scheduled this coming 25th to begin the Olympic preparation.

Five blaugranas with Spain

Scariolo has Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Victor Claver, Pau Gasol and the youngest, Sergi Martínez. A group of five players that may be reduced to four since the young man at theero de Rubí is part of the group, although he may not travel to Tokyo, although he will be in the preparation games.

The only one who has been dropped from a possible inclusion on the list is Nikola Mirotic, who already notified the Spanish Federation a few days ago that he planned to restAfter a very covulous season personally, he preferred to spend time with his family.

Spain begins preparation for the Games, with a guaranteed place for Tokyo, as well as Argentina, where Leandro Bolmaro will be, after completing his best season as a Barça player and possibly leading him to the NBA with Minnesota.

Calathes, with Greece

In addition to those selected by Spain and Bolmaro with Argentina, another that has a commitment to Greece, although in this case the Pre-Olympic in Victoria (Canada) is the base Nick Calathes, who will try to win the ticket with the Hellenic team in the qualifying tournament where only the first classified has a place.

Players who have to to dispute the pre-Olympics they are already with their national teams while those classified as Spain or Argentina, have a few more days off.

Although in a Blaugrana key, Two other players who could join Barça next season, such as the Turkish center Sertac Sanli and the Lithuanian point guard Rokas Jokubaitis, are also called up by their national teams to play the pre-Olympic.

Turkey is nestled in the Victoria group, where it will meet Greece and Calathes. For his part, Jokubaitis will play for a place in Tokyo in Kaunas.