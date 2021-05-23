Blas Cantó’s message after finishing third to last at the festival

Eurovision 2021 it has not left Spain in a good position, having already accumulated six consecutive festivals in the queue. Blas Cantó, the Spanish representative, finished in the third to last place by obtaining only points from the United Kingdom (2) and Bulgaria (4), and none from the televoting.

Although the Murcian artist did not make statements to the media after the result, he did. He expressed himself through Twitter.

“Thank you Spain. For the thousands and thousands of love messages that I have received for more than 2 years, “said Cantó, who last year could not represent Spain due to the cancellation of the festival due to the pandemic.

The singer has shown all his “respect whoever decides to embark in this adventure, it is amazing“, has qualified.

“We have not won Eurovision; but we won WITH Eurovision“, he said before thanking everyone and congratulating Italy for their victory in the contest.

Thanks SPAIN. For the thousands and thousands of messages of love that I have received for more than 2 years. All my respect to whoever decides to embark on this adventure, it is INCREDIBLE. ✨ We have not won Eurovision; but we won WITH Eurovision Infinite thanks ❤️ Congratulations Italy! – Blas Cantó (@BlasCanto) May 22, 2021

Upon his arrival in Spain, Cantó was very happy for his participation in the festival. “Has been the most incredible experience of my life in the hardest moment“, he said in statements made to the media that they were waiting for him at the airport.

“Nobody knows what it means until you get there“He acknowledged.” I feel privileged, happy, because I have met many people, “he explained.

For the artist, everything he experienced has been “difficult to manage, when all emotions invade you and you are on a stage with so many looks, containing the emotion … It is a special moment, and it has become something very beautiful “.

After all the support and affection received, Blas Cantó has assured, “you realize the magnitude of this, that goes beyond numbers and a table, that is amazing. The wave of support and unity that is created in our country can only be seen in football and in Eurovision “.

Regarding the message that he would give to the future representative of Eurovision, it has been clear: “I would say that the important thing is not a success, but a career, there is a big difference, and I really enjoy it. “