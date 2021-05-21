Blas Cantó will defend this Saturday ‘I’m going to stay’ in the thirteenth position of the 2021 Eurovision grand final

MADRID, 21 (EUROPA PRESS)

The representative of Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, Blas Cantó, will defend his theme ‘I’m going to stay’ in the thirteenth position of the grand final of the European contest, which will take place this Saturday, May 22 at the Rotterdam Ahoy (Rotterdam, Countries Low).

In this way, the Murcian artist will sing this Saturday at Eurovision 2021 after the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and after receiving the support of RTVE to be the representative of Spain in the LXV edition of the Festival of the song.

According to the order released this Friday by the organization, the young singer will perform at number 13 just behind the Icelanders Dadi & Gagnamagnid, with their musical theme ’10 Years ‘, and ahead of the Moldovan Natalia Gordienko and her’ Sugar ‘. The grand finale of the contest will open the representative of Cyprus, Elena Tsagrinou, who will defend ‘El Diablo’, and will close the Senhit competition, from San Marino, with the song ‘Adrenalina’.

Italy, represented by Maneskin with ‘Zitti e buoni’ reaches the grand final in the first place of the bookmakers, followed by the French Bárbara Pravi with ‘Voilà’, while Destiny Chukunyere, of Nigerian origin, will represent Malta with a song, entitled ‘Je me casse’, with which she continues to gain ground and is already third. When it comes to betting specifically on the winning country, Spain disputes the last place with Albania, as reported to Europa Press, Sportium sources.

A total of 26 countries will compete for the coveted trophy. In the first half of the contest, Cyprus, Albania, Israel, Belgium, Russia, Malta, Portugal, Serbia, the United Kingdom, Greece, Switzerland, Iceland and Spain will perform, while in the second part of the contest there will be Moldova, Germany, Finland, Bulgaria , Lithuania, Ukraine, France, Azerbaijan, Norway, Netherlands, Italy, Sweden and San Marino.

As RTVE has recalled, the Murcian artist will act in the same position as the Spanish Serafín Zubiri (2000) and David Civera (2001), who were in eighteenth and sixth place, respectively. The thirteenth position gave good luck to three winners of the European contest: In 1960, Jacqueline Boyer achieved the second victory for France with ‘Tom Pillibi’; the Norwegian duo Bobbysocks would do the same in 1985 with their song ‘La Det Swinge’; and the following year, Sandra Kim would be the last to win by going out in this square, giving Belgium its only triumph with ‘J’aime La Vie’.

A BALLAD DEDICATED TO YOUR GRANDMOTHER

Dedicated to his grandmother, Cantó’s proposal for this 2021 – who could not participate in Eurovision 2020 with his song ‘Universo’ after the suspension due to the global pandemic situation – is ‘I’m going to stay.’ Signed by the artist himself together with Leroy Sánchez, Daniel Ortega ‘Dangelo’ and Dan Hammond, it is a ballad that preserves influences from great classical ballads and in which he plays with all his vocal registers.

In a conversation with Europa Press, Blas Cantó admits feeling “very good, trying to enjoy the music Olympics”, for which he has been preparing for two years and “very lucky to be able to be part of this festival”, something that he always it has been “a dream” for the singer.

“Nothing is what you expect, it is impressive and full of surprises,” said the Murcian artist, who has assured that, despite everything, he has prepared “for possible complications” that would mean that someone from the team could test positive in Covid-19.

To avoid these complications, this edition is different: the delegations are isolated in the hotel, they have been created as microbubbles, very controlled and pending that no one from the team can test positive. They cannot go sightseeing, or even go shopping, but it is something that he assumes well aware that any carelessness can jeopardize his performance.

Even so, he misses “more contact with the other participants”, but he makes up for it with the permanent support of his team, his choristers, his manager, who are like his family, since, due to the current situation, they have not been able to accompany him. no one from his closest environment.

Blas Cantó leads the Spanish delegation at Eurovision 2021, which also includes his five choristers – Alba Gil, Héctor Artiles, Daira Monzón, Irene Alman and Dángelo Ortega – with whom he has worked for many years and “are part” of his lifetime. The Austrian set designer Marvin Dietmann is in charge of creating the staging of the Spanish representative.

The grand finale of the 65th edition of the European contest can be followed through La 1 de TVE and RTVE Digital, starting at 9:00 p.m., with the narration of Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela. This television show is followed by 200 million people.

The Ricote City Council, a Murcian town of about 1,200 inhabitants where Blas Cantó was born and raised, has announced that it will install a giant screen in the Huerto de Celestino Park in the town on Saturday to be able to follow the festival, from 8.30 pm.