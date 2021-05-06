Blas Cantó promises a performance in Eurovision “exciting, from less to more”

With the suitcases finally packed towards the final of the 65th edition of Eurovision, Blas Cantó has promised today an “exciting” staging, which “goes from less to more”, accompanying his song I’m going to stay, which will include some “significant changes.”

He announced it at his farewell from the Spanish press that he will not travel to the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam to attend the grand final on May 22 and which was held in the Monumental Theater of Madrid, headquarters of the RTVE Orchestra and Choir.

There he remembered how he started to take his first steps on stage with approximately 4 years and how while still a child he tried to represent Spain in Eurovision: first at the Eurojunior in 2004 and in 2011, already in the adult version, as a member of Auryn.

“That dream has come true and this year I will be there, the dream of that child, his family, friends and people who saw that something was happening, “he said after singing for those present at a very sober format, accompanied by a piano and a guitar.

In just one week, on May 13, will have their first rehearsal on the big stage of Eurovision 2021 and, asked about his staging, enlightened by the Dutch creative director Marvin Dietmann, he anticipated that It will be very exciting”.

“Marvin has understood the concept very well and history and has moved it to the stage “, he said of a proposal that” goes from less to more, accompanying the song “and in which, as he anticipated, he will be dressed “in black”.

He sang, who has interpreted his candidate theme before journalists, booted with english version that he presented recently of I’m going to stay, although he has assured that at the festival he will bet on the full version in Spanish.

“We are the only ones who are going to sing in Spanish and you have to carry the language by flag, among other things because many Latinos are going to see us, who they will feel at home“, has justified.

There will also be “significant and unexpected” changes in the second part of the song. “We realized that there were very rushed parts and we have given options to spaces “, he confirmed without wanting to reveal many details beyond that there will be an “a cappella” fragment.

“Maybe last year the weight was in production. The story I think no one ever understood. This year it is the opposite. I put aside that present time, because everyone we want to sound cutting edge, and I got more into what I have felt this year, which has been very difficult for me, “he explained about this theme created in tribute to his grandmother, died in 2020.

It will be in a atypical edition for the covid-19, with only 3,500 people in the public and many restrictions to prevent possible outbreaks. “And we are going to put effort into be more locked up“, has anticipated his pass through the port city that hosts the festival.

In his appearance before journalists He has performed other songs such as La boheme by Charles Aznavour and pieces from his personal repertoire such as In your bed or his success He is not me, which many “eurofans” saw it as the ideal Eurovision song prototype.

In a year of “great productions”, he has said that they are more attracted to what is behind them and that, therefore, it feels “very fan” of the French Barbara Pravi and his Voilá, one of the great favorites to triumph.

Regarding his own position, he has assured that he is not concerned. “It will seem strange that he does not turn the table, but I’m going to be written in the Eurovision books, they will remember me for having represented Spain in 2020 and 2021 andin my dreams there was not so much roomIt was all simpler and I am proud, “he alleged, before concluding that”a bad position does not change your life“.

For him, although he has not denied the thrill of a victory, has insisted that the important thing is to be there. “It has given me the opportunity to meet many people who they didn’t know me anyway. In Eurovision they put a face on you and listen to your song. So it is also the moment for the authors. It is an opportunity for everyone to grow. I have also met a lot of people, “he insisted.

Before the final, which will be broadcast on La 1, RTVE will also broadcast the semifinals on May 18 and 20 on La 2. In addition, it will screen the film Eurovision in that “great week” of the festival, nominated in the last edition of the Oscars for her soundtrack