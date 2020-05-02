Currently we are living in full swing of technologies and social networks One of its main problems lies in the misuse that is sometimes made of them. This same week the singer Amaia Montero announced that she was leaving her Instagram account for a time due to the encounter she had with a follower and now Blas Cantó leaves Twitter because of the harassment received by a group of ‘eurofans’.

All this has happened after the suspension of this year’s edition of Eurovision and the decision to organize a virtual ‘PreParty’ where the 21 representatives who were going to sing the planned songs they had for the festival. At first Blas sang he was going to be one of the presenters and would act interpreting his song ‘Universo’, but Finally, he was unable to perform at the party nor did he present with Barei and Víctor Escudero, alleging anxiety problems that prevented him from singing normally.

This generated the excessive anger of numerous followers of the popular musical contest that they began to complain and criticize the ex-gangster of the boy band of ‘Auryn’. These unpleasant comments were multiplied on Thursday when the interpreter announced that he was going to collaborate on a song with singer Kelly Clarkson.

See this post on Instagram Kelly Clarkson I listened to her first album dreaming of being able to record my own songs, songs like “Because of you” or “Gone” made me vibrate, I saw in her a reference for me as an artist. Like magic, we share a movie: Ugly Dolls. She in the USA and I in Spain, and months later I wrote a song imagining that I could sing it with her. That never happened, but fate wanted to return my desire with “I challenge you”, our song together. I also had the opportunity to adapt it to Spanish with @dangelomusica, @danhammond and @emiliomercader, among others. Isn’t it amazing? Thank you Universe once again. You can also listen to versions in other languages ​​with wonderful artists! A shared post by Blas Cantó (@blascanto_es) on Apr 7, 2020 at 3:22 PDT

Response from Blas Cantó

Many of the Internet users distrusted Blas Cantó’s word and did not believe that he had anxiety problems, which led to the young man from Murcia decides to defend himself from the continuous attacks through a tweet: “To excuse a problem that millions of people suffer in the world is to be very mean. I could have said it from the first moment, but I chose not to do it at that moment. Thank God, you do not represent the eurofan fandom, for which I feel super loved. 2021 awaits us! “

Twitter closed until further notice

The singer also He received numerous samples of affection from users who did understand how difficult it is to deal with anxiety problems, but despite this the young man has decided to close his official Twitter account. What we do not know is if this is temporarily or later it will decide to reopen the famous microblogging social network.