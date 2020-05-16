2020 was going to be one of the most special years for Blas sang, but finally it has turned out to be the opposite. In addition to staying without acting in Eurovisón, the singer has announced on his Instagram profile the new and very hard blow that both he and his family have suffered: his father has passed away at just 49 years old. For this reason, she wanted to send him an emotional message full of love.

“No one should leave at the age of 49, but today we say goodbye to you. Everyone you met more than three decades ago tends to send me their love for you. My mother, my grandparents, my aunts, my uncles, cousins ​​… You were good, and we all knew them. But sometimes you were not you. Fly high, because we will remember you in your best version, the one we all fell in love with when you came into their lives. It is fair. I love you too, Dad, “he wrote.

The last few weeks, on the other hand, have not been easy for the musician and just a week ago he sent a message of concern to all his followers: “Lately I have not had a good stage. I was depressed, not really wanting anything. I felt that everything was taking too long, that I had no illusion for what I was doing“He published. Later, he apologized if he had worried someone or one of his followers had thought he was complaining without reason:” We are vulnerable, sometimes we need to open up to get out of the hole, “he revealed.

This was to be the staging of ‘Universe’ at Eurovision 2020

Blas Cantó was the representative of Spain for the prestigious 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, although its cancellation will only make it take the name of Spain to Rotterdam next year. For such an appointment he will have something different prepared, so this Thursday he revealed some details of how his performance in the contest was going to be: “The person in charge of the staging wanted to make a volcano on stage. We would be inside that volcano. It was very, very incredible. It was going to be exciting and impossible to see him and not cry, “he explained.