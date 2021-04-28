Blas Cantó and Victoria, representative of Bulgaria in Eurovision, will perform in the next installment of Rocío Carrasco

The heartbreaking Rocío Carrasco’s revelations about her life, her children and her stormy relationship with Antonio David Flores continue.

After a parenthesis in which he went to Telecinco to answer the questions of several collaborators of the chain live, the daughter of Rocío Jurado stars in the eighth installment this Wednesday of his documentary series entitled Fear and will be broadcast in two parts.

In it he will talk about hard episodes such as opening of your mother’s will; the traffic accident for which José Ortega Cano ended up in prison as the author of two crimes of reckless homicide and reckless driving; the participation of her ex-husband and Rosa Benito, your aunt, in some reality shows and several difficult situations experienced with their children.

Everyone, events that occurred between 2006 and 2012. Belén Esteban, journalists Samanta Villar and Paloma García-Pelayo, expert in gender violence Ana Bernal-Triviño and psychologist Sonia Cervantes, among others, will comment on Carrasco’s words on the set of the parallel program that Carlota Corredera will drive.

Also, this new episode will be covered by two performances linked, once again, to the Eurovision Song Contest: those of the representatives of Spain and Bulgaria, Blas Cantó and Victoria.

Up to now, Gjon’s Tears and Barbara Pravi had performed live the themes with which they will represent their countries, Switzerland and France, in Eurovision 2021. But now it is the turn of the bulgarian, whose song Growing Up Is Getting Old that already sounded in one of the programs, and Murcian artist, with its theme I will stay.

What’s more, Blas Cantó will attend the set of Sálvame hours before to also interpret his song, thus compensating Telecinco for the promotion that they had given to other countries but not to the artist himself from Spain. In fact, the artist already attended last Wednesday to sing a live version of Como las alas al viento, theme of the Jury with which he made Rocío Carrasco cry.