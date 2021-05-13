Bland, MacIntyre and Hill, new leaders in the British Masters

English Richard Bland and the scots Robert MacIntyre and Calum Hill became this Thursday the new leaders of the British Masters golf with a total of 137 strokes (-7).

Of the new leaders, the Scotsman Robert MacIntyre He was the one with the best performance at The Belfry with 66 shots (6 under par), with eight birdies, although he committed two bogeys on holes 6 and 12.

With a blow to the head, the French are tied Julien Guerrier, the South African Justin harding and English Eddie Pepperell.

Adri arnaus, who is four shots from the head, was the best Spaniard after this second day with a card of 72 shots (par from the field) for a total of 141 (-3). The Barcelona player made four birdies and one eagle for two bogeys and two double bogeys.

The other Spaniards who also made the cut were Sebastián Rodríguez and Adrián Otaegui (pair), while Alejandro Cañizares and Nacho Elvira they are with +1.

They couldn’t make the cut Gonzalo Fernández Castaño, Pablo Larrazábal, Álvaro Quirós and Jorge Campillo (+2), Carlos Pigem (+4), Pedro Oriol (+5), Alexander of the King (+8) and Pep Angles (+10).