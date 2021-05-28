Blanco, Yeremy and Fer Niño are already with the U21

05/27/2021

On 05/28/2021 at 00:36 CEST

The Spanish U21 team has had this Thursday with three reinforcements as they are Antonio Blanco, replacing Jon moncayola after testing positive for coronavirus, Yeremy pine Y Fer Child, newcomers to the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas (Madrid) from Poland, where they won the Europa League against Villarreal on Wednesday.

The positive of the Osasuna midfielder changed the plan of the selection led by Luis de la Fuente as it forced the flight to Maribor (Slovenia) to be delayed until Saturday, two days before the quarterfinals of the U21 European Championship against Croatia (6:00 p.m. CEST) and to carry out training sessions with the players divided into groups .

Despite this, the players face the third day of work and for this Thursday’s session the coach will have 23 players at his disposal for the first time. Blanco, after a great season under the command of Raúl González Blanco in Castilla, which made him, along with the losses in the first team, earn a place in Real Madrid, makes his debut with the sub-21 after being European sub-champion. 19 and under-17.

For their part, the additions of Yeremy Pino and Fer Niño were already planned after the dispute of the final of the ‘Europa League’. Pino started, so he will carry out a slight recovery session, while Niño did not participate in the match that ended with Villarreal victory after 22 penalties and 1-1 on the scoreboard of regulation time and extra time. EFE

