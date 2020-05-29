Paula Ortiz, director of ‘De tu ventana a la ma’ and ‘La novia’, to get back behind the camera to shoot ‘Teresa’, cinematographic adaptation of the play ‘The tongue in pieces’ Juan Mayorga, National Prize for Dramatic Literature and which is based on the figure of Santa Teresa de Jess.

Also known as “Santa Teresa de vila”, she was the first female doctor of the Catholic Church. At a very young age he learned to read (difficult for a woman of his time) and was a life reader of books of saints, novels of chivalry and romance. In total, he wrote 437 autobiographical episodes, mystical works, and numerous poems and songs, although he died without having published any of his works.

The film is a production of BlueBird Films (association created by Alex Lafuente -‘Las nias ‘,’ Entre dos aguas’- and Paula Ortiz herself), Inicia Films (Vlerie Delpierre -‘Verano 1993’-) and Txintxua (Marin Fernndez -‘Amama’-) which has the participation of ICEC and Aragon Television. It was filmed at the beginning of next year with a view to its premiere in the Spanish cinemas in autumn of 2021 by BTEAM Pictures.

Blanca Portillo (‘Kidnapping’, ‘Invisibles’) returns to the cinema to play “Teresa” in her maturity, while Greta Fernandz (“Kill the father”) play her in her youth. For his part Asier Etxeanda play “The Inquisitor”.

The winner of two Goya awards Paula Ortiz once again approaches a literary work to, as she did with “Bodas de sangre” by Federico Garcia Lorca in ‘La novia’, adapt it to her cinematographic universe. “The dramatic proposal for this project would be built on the central axis of the conversation between Teresa and the Inquisitor. An emotional and dialectical duel. Political and political. Two ways of believing.”

It will be the second work by Juan Mayorga to jump into the cinema after ‘The boy in the last row’, adapted by the French Franois Ozon in his movie ‘In the house’, winner of the Golden Shell at the San Festival Sebastin.

The (concise) official synopsis of ‘Teresa’ it is as follows: Teresa patiently awaits the arrival of the Inquisitor to be judged. Your future depends on your visit and your words: Freedom, jail … or the bonfire.