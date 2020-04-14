The six-time world windsurfing champion Blanca Manchón is pulling her imagination not to lose shape during the quarantine. The Andalusian, who will be at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, was surprised by the confinement while in the Port of Santa María.

“We had to start a ten-day rally, but everything got messed up and on Monday they confined us. So I did not move from the Port, “he says in an interview, in which he admits that at first he was overwhelmed:” The third day I saw that this was going to be long, so I had the trailer nearby, where I keep the sails, the boards and I have everything stored, I asked for a special permission to collect it and put all that in the garden of the house », aim.

Immediately after, made the decision to train in the home pool: «I knew that I could not spend many days without touching the water. Those of us who windsurf, we all have hands with calluses to grab the boom. So, if you go a few days without picking up the board, then your hands will fill with blisters », Explain.

«I have one more year to improve»

“These will be remembered as the Coronavirus Games. We had spent years working with a plan to be well in the summer, and all this no longer works. But As the country is, sport is the last thing that matters«. On the postponement, he maintains the optimism: “Now I have one more year to improve and correct mistakes.”

The Tokyo Games will be the seconds of his career, after Athens 2004, where at 17 she was the youngest Spanish Olympic sailor.