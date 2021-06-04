Blanca dissipates but the rains will continue in much of the country

MEXICO

The National Metereological Service (SMN), reported that the tropical cyclone Blanca, in the Mexican Pacific, weakened to low pressure remaining in the southwest of Baja California Sur, and will continue to move away from the national territory.

He stressed that for this Friday, Intense punctual rains are expected in the east and south of the Mexican Republic, Very strong punctuals in the north and strong in the west and center of the country, accompanied by possible hailstorms, electric shocks and strong gusts of wind.

Intense rains are forecast in areas of Chiapas, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tamaulipas and Veracruz; very strong in Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí; strong in municipalities of Mexico City and municipalities of the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Querétaro, Tabasco and Tlaxcala, as well as showers (from 5.1 to 25 mm) in Aguascalientes, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Durango, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Yucatán and Zacatecas, “he explained.

Likewise, wind is estimated with gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour in the Gulf of California and with dustbins in Chihuahua, and 50 to 60 kilometers per hour in areas of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Coahuila, Durango, Sonora and Yucatan.

These conditions will be caused by a frontal system that will be located on the northeast border of Mexico.; a low pressure channel in the interior of the country; instability in the upper atmosphere in the north of the national territory; a second low pressure channel in the southeast of the Mexican Republic, and the contribution of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.

