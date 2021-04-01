Blake Snell is listed as the “Cy Young” of the Spring Training

The San Diego Padres pitcher, Blake snell, is considered the Cy Young of the Spring training on the MLB.

Although he was not named as the starting pitcher for Opening Day despite having an incredible streak, Snell did not lower his spirits and ended up throwing 14.1 innings without allowing a run with 15 strikeouts and three wins.

Other pitchers may have thrown more innings, but not without allowing runs like he did. Blake snell in the Spring Training of the MLB. It should be noted that this has been the best Spring Training of the seven that has attended.

Blake snell He’s a free agent in two more seasons, if he keeps up, he could become the highest-paid left-handed pitcher in LA history. MLB, beating Clayton Kershaw.

Here the report: