Blake Snell found the trick to go back to being that “Cy Young” we know

The left-handed pitcher for the San Diego Padres, Blake snell, he found a way to return to his previous level in the MLB.

Snell didn’t get off to a good start with the Tampa Rays in the MLBHowever, in his last outing he found the fault he had and the reason why his foot was not dropped.

Blake snell He used 20% less speed change, this time he only used 3%, that’s how he managed to throw 7 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts against the New York Mets, this being his best start with the Padres as a whole. San Diego in the MLB.

That makes it clear that Blake snell you have to work harder on your change or stop using it so much, the best option is to work it because most pitchers who achieve success have that pitch in their arsenal.

Here the report:

Snell: “I was upset with my change, I put it on hiatus. Literally, I said to my change: you are on Pause. We do not talk to each other. I will meet with my change in 2 days. We will see how it works “ What character! 😂😂 https://t.co/jLhqdR29b1 – More than 27 Outs (@ MQ27Outs) June 5, 2021