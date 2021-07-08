Blake Shelton gave Gwen Stefani the best wedding gift – a song



Blake Shelton composed a song as a wedding gift for Gwen Stefani.

Photo: Xavier Collin. / .

The television presenter and radio host Carson Daly was in charge of officiating the ceremony that converted the singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton On Husband and Wife: A very notable and emotional event that took place on the artist’s Oklahoma farm last weekend. But the country music singer gave Gwen the best wedding present: a song.

Now, the communicator has wanted to offer the public some details about the act that, without a doubt, will leave the fans of both interpreters pleasantly impressed. He himself suggested that they write their own vows so that the public exchange of these life commitments would be as personal and honest as possible. Former No Doubt vocalist Gwen Stefani she projected her melodious voice seamlessly and made sure not a single tear ruined her makeup. Quite the contrary to what gave him Blake Shelton as a gift for their wedding.

When it was the turn of the groom, who has always recognized that he is very uncomfortable speaking in public, especially if it is about his most intimate life and his emotions, Carson did not expect his speech to be up to par Gwen, which left all attendees deeply moved and, in the case of some, crying out loud. However, Blake Shelton surprised by gifting Gwen Stefani a song. The eyes of all the presenters were open and frozen when the singer took out his guitar and sang the verses of a specially composed theme for his already wife.

“A guitar appears on its stand and the next thing you find out is that Blake Shelton has written a song for Gwen and who is about to interpret it. He begins to sing it while he begins to cry, since it is a love song just for her: It’s called ‘Reach the Star’, I think I remember. Not a single dry eye in the whole room, everyone crying. It was one of the most important moments ”, revealed Carson Daly on his way through the morning program ‘The Today Show’.