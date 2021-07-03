Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Get Oklahoma Marriage License

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to make it officially official! Per People, the couple have applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma, which is valid for 10 days after being issued. Meaning, their wedding should be going down any day now (and potentially this coming 4th of July weekend).

“Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it’s safe for family and friends to attend,” a source tells People. “Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding. She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though. They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen’s boys will be very involved. Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys. “

Back in mid-June, the couple had everyone thinking they’d secretly gotten married thanks to a) Gwen posting a photo of pre-wedding celebrations:

And b) Page Six posting pics of Blake and Gwen wandering around Santa Monica, during which she had what looked to be a sparkly wedding band on her finger — right next to her engagement ring. The photo was taken after the couple had returned from Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma — where he’s built a whole entire chapel that they planned to use for their wedding.

As a reminder: Gwen and Blake got engaged in October 2020 after 5 years of dating (they got together while filming The Voice), and Blake proposed at his Oklahoma ranch. The couple announced the news on Instagram, showing off the ring with a post captioned “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

Can’t wait for a wedding pics photo dump.

