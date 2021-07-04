Blake Moynes Reveals the DMs He Sent Katie Before ‘The Bachelorette’

Blake Moynes has been a fan of Katie Thurston since he first watched her step out of the limo during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Last week, we watched Blake show up to Katie’s season of The Bachelorette like “Hey! Can I date you too?” Surprisingly (ok, not that surprisingly), Katie said yes. Blake revealed during an episode of the Click Bait podcast on Thursday, July 1, that he talked to Katie before he appeared on her season.

“When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake said. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there. “

Ofc this wasn’t Blake’s first time chatting up a Bachelorette. He first appeared on Clare Crawley’s short-lived season and then dated Tayshia Adams once she took over.

He continued on the podcast, “It was right after her first episode, it was right away. This is where people, I think, can take what I’m about to say one way or another. She came out of that limo with that vibrator, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like what she’s about.’ ”

Blake clarified that he wasn’t into Katie in, like, a creepy way: It was “not about the fact that she had af * king vibrator,” he assured listeners. He further clarified that “it was a simple reach out. It was like, ‘I f * king love that you did that. That was f * king awesome, like, good for you,’ this and that.”

I mean can you blame the guy? Katie’s sex-positive confidence is enough to make any guy contact producers, book a plane ticket, and jet off to appear on a reality show (again). Blake added, “’What if I just f * king do this and show up?'”

